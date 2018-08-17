Beitbridge Ebola? Zim driver dies in hospital after returning from DR Congo

Suspected Ebola death reported at Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border Authorities at the busy Beitbridge crossing are on high alert following the death of a Zimbabwean cross border haulage truck driver from symptoms similar to Ebola on Sunday night.

The driver Tinale Pingale who has been to DRC recently including Congo-Matanda mining town in the last 12 days was found unconscious at a truck stop 80 KM from Beitbridge. His colleagues took him to Beitbridge District Hospital where he died 9 hours later at 8pm.

The report says while diagnosis of Ebola is not conclusive, necessary measures have been put in place “to control the possible infection of and our health structures and personnel are now on high alert. We are mobilising the necessary PPE and available resources”.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa confirmed the incident and said that health officials are on high alert.

He however, said Pigale had other chronic disease. He also said that the places which the deceased visited in the DRC have no Ebola.

The report says that Pingale who is believed to be from Bindura continued to deteriorate after admission at the hospital at around 11am with his gums bleeding, high blood pressure fluids coming out and vomiting.

His body has since been quarantined at the Beitbridge Hospital Mortuary.