By Brighton Mutebuka

A less animated @BlessedGeza appeared on his @YouTubeTV channel this evening to reel off a list of leading @zanupf_patriots/ @ZANUPF_Official

politicians and other politically exposed characters that he accused of being complicit with ED in committing & facilitating grand acts of corruption which prejudices the state and by extension, the povo.

Geza or Cde “Bombshell,” his nom de guerre, also sensationally accused ex Min of State Security, Owen “Mudha” Ncube of being responsible for scandalously procuring young female students at Midlands State University for ED’s sexual gratification & suggested that they have ended up getting impregnated.

He also charged that most of ED’s cabinet appointments are not based on merit – with most of them poorly educated, unqualified to be Ministers, lacking grassroots support and some of them hailing from families that were complicit in working with the Rhodesian regime to derail the liberation struggle.

Significantly, Geza apologised for the actions of War Veterans in the past, particularly in relation to their exploitation by ZANU PF via being deployed as its Storm Troopers in the commission of egregious human rights violations/ heinous crimes against members of the opposition in previous elections.

Geza went on to declare that they are now targeting the fervently pro-ED list of Ministers and alleged criminals with immediate effect.

Finally, Geza ominously warned that the public would be mobilised for ED’s removal from office via an “uprising” on 31 March 2025 – promising “action” to convince any remaining sceptics that he means business.

He took responsibility on behalf of other War Veterans for allowing Zimbabwe to degenerate to such desperately dire levels of poverty and suffering – saying that he was “very sorry.”

He promised to bequeath a more fitting legacy to Zimbabweans after having taken the announced remedial action.

As we now all look forward to 31 March 2025, it looks like ED has finally met his match.

His skills will now be pitted against those who are most capable of out manoeuvring him & hitting back as opposed to vulnerable & defenceless citizens which had hitherto been the case.

*Brighton Mutebuka is a UK based Zimbabwean lawyer and political analyst