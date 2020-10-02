Renowned political analyst, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has disclosed that the contentious Movement for Democratic Change-T led by Thokozani Khupe could soon lose the party headquarters owing to a huge debt in legal fees.

Ruhanya has warned MDC-T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora to pay his lawyers or risk having the legal fees displayed in the public domain.

“Mukoma Dougie pay your lawyers before I display the huge legal fees here.

“Harvest House could be attached soon.

“You owe then you thousands of US dollars in legal fees. I give you 48 hours to pay something before I display the bill here,” tweeted Ruhanya.

MDC-T is said to be owing its lawyers thousands of America dollars in legal fees.

