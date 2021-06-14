Human rights activists Makomborero Haruzivishe, Young Matete and Price Gora are appearing at Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly kidnapping Impala Car Rental employees and locking them in their offices in 2020.

This when they protested against use of Impala vehicles by Central Intelligence Operatives to abduct Tawanda Muchehiwa.

According to reports, Muchehiwa was abducted and tortured by suspected state security agents who demanded that he disclose the whereabouts of his relative Mduduzi Mathuthu who is a freelance journalist.

Mathuthu is also the Editor of Zimlive an online publication.

Haruzivishe and company are being represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

-Zwnews