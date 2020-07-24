Zmbabwe’s award winning investigative journalist and filmmaker, Hopewell Chin’ono, who is being charged with inciting public violence, was Friday denied bail and subsequently remanded in custody to August 7, 2020.

In denying the prominent scribe bail, Harare magistrate Nduna said Chin’ono had not yet accomplished his mission of inciting the public to commit acts of violence, breach peace and added that the journalist was a danger to the public.

Nduna said Chin’ono was likely to continue with his activities if granted bail.

Chin’ono was arrested Monday this week in a police blitzkrieg targeting opposition activists understood to be mobilising Zimbabweans to engage in Street protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government.

more details to follow…

Zwnews