A Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her jealous ex-boyfriend who has been abusing and harassing her.

Lexina Mabato told the court that her relationship with Leonard Chizawiri ended a long time ago but he was failing to move on.

“He doesn’t care about me but whenever he sees me talking to another man or even just moving on with my life, he gets furious,” Mabato told the court.

“He barges into my house and causes chaos.”

She narrated how Chizawiri was in the habit of coming to her house unannounced and destroying her property.

Mabato said the harassment and abuse had reached alarming levels to the point that she now fears for her safety and that of her child, hence her decision to approach the courts for protection.

Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha granted the protection order. Chizawiri defaulted in attending court.

The Herald