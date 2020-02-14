A driver on Econet’s ride-hailing platform, Vaya, was recently found dead after having gone missing for two days.

Claudious Nyanga’s body was found thrown in a trench near a maize field in Avonlea, in a murder suspected case.

After Nyanga was reported missing on Monday, his car, a Honda Fit is reported to have been spotted in Epworth. Sources say it is likely the criminals reside in the high-density suburb. While the Honda Fit had a tracking device, it is reported to have failed to work at the time the suspected murder occurred.

A police report and investigation was only carried out after the deceased’s client, who was waiting for Nyanga on the day he went missing, contacted the family to check on his whereabouts.

Following the incident, police have posted a statement on social media: