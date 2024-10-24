Harare has become the first city on the continent to overtake Starlink capacity such that @SpaceX now has to add more capacity to cope with demand.

This is after the satellite internet service by SpaceX, has recently marked the Greater Harare as “sold out” on their service availability map.

The Greater Harare includes locations or satellite towns such as Norton, Ruwa, Chitungwiza, Dema, Mazowe, and Nyabira.

This high demand for Starlink’s high-speed internet has for now resulted in capacity constraints, leaving many potential new customers not able to sign up for the service.

This entails that while existing customers in these areas can continue using Starlink, new sign-ups are as of now frozen until more capacity becomes available, which is expected in 2025.

Residents who were intending to migrate to Starlink for its reliable and high speed internet service are now left in limbo.

The “sold out” tag means that Starlink is no longer accepting deposits from users willing to wait for the service, indicating a more serious capacity constraint than previously anticipated.