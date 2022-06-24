Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare has been ranked the 8th least-liveable city in the world in a survey compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The city has been placed on number 165th out of 173 cities, based on a number of factors.

The determinant factors include stability; culture and environment; education and infrastructure; and healthcare.

Here, The National lists the 10 most and least liveable cities in the world.

Most liveable cities in 2022

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Geneva, Switzerland

7. Frankfurt, Germany

8. Toronto, Canada

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia

Least liveable cities in 2022

1 Damascus, Syria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Tripoli, Libya

4. Algiers, Algeria

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

7. Dhaka, Bangladesh

8. Harare, Zimbabwe

9. Douala, Cameroon

10. Tehran, Iran