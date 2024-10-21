The Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) says Ephraim Fundukwa ZANU PF Vice Chairman Harare province has claimed that his house has been petrol bombed early this morning today.

This comes few hours ZANU-PF Harare Provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa claimed that his offices in Harare had been petrol bombed.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police were working on the suspicion that it was a petrol bomb.

“At the offices near the ZACC premises yesterday, a team of police experts had been deployed to investigate the matter,” he said.

In an interview with the press, Masimirembwa said he was informed by one of his administrators about the incident.

“I was phoned by our administrator of this college, which I own, and told that around 4am, this place was petrol-bombed,” he said.

Zwnews