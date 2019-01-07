HARARE: Police arrest teachers ahead of 8 January nationwide strike

Members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare today, Monday, January 7th.

No charge has been laid on them yet.

Meanwhile, The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to nine ARTUZ leaders, who were arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station as they sought to get feedback on their salary and welfare demands from Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The arrests come a day before what promises to be “the mother of all strikes” as teachers and nurses join doctors who are already on strike.

