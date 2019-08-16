VIDEOS: Zimbabwe police humiliate innocent elderly man

By Mabhena Charles
- 16th August 2019

HARARE Demo-Protets Latest: A video has emerged showing the moment an innocent elderly man was kicked and assaulted by Zimbabwe police in Harare after he was caught up in protests happening today, Friday 16 August, 2019.

A video footage which has gone viral shows police descending on the protesters and beating them indiscriminately.

The unidentified elderly man falls to the ground and police officers kick him and beat him with button sticks until one officer comes to his rescue.

Zimbabwean citizens from acrosss the political divide are protesting against corruption, looting of public funds in high office, price increases and a disfunctional economy.

