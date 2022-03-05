The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is concerned with robbery cases where some suspects armed with dangerous weapons are targeting valuable properties and cash.

On 02 March 2022, four unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols blocked a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle at Mujuru Car Park, Ruwa before they stole US$ 15 750 cash and two cellphones all valued at US$16 750.

In another case, on 02 March 2022 at about 0600 hours, three complainants lost US$16 000, 450 Australian dollars, two Masonic gold cufflinks, 9mm calibre FN Browning pistol, four finger rings, running stopwatch and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle ADF 7719 to four unknown suspects at Olympus Farm, Chinhoyi.

Meanwhile, on the same date at about 0200 hours, three complainants lost a blue Honda Fit vehicle AEY 0609, US$2 520 cash and five cellphones after six unknown suspects armed with a pistol and bolt-cutter stormed a home in Esiphezini Village, Chief Sigola, Esigodini.

Zwnews