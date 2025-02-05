The Mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume has been accused of lying under oath when he recently appeared before a commission of inquiry.

The Commission was set up by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to investigate malpractices at Town House.

It is reported that Mafume gave them his home address. However when they decided to visit the address to physically see it they discovered that it’s not a residential property but a vacant stand with some small structures owned by someone else.

By lying to the commission and giving them a false residential address, after also lying about staying in Belvedere, Mafume has perjured himself.

It is a criminal offense which attracts a heavy fine or time behind bars.

