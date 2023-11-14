The rehabilitation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway is about 80% complete with 470km out of the total 580km of the road now opened to traffic.

Yesterday, government opened a 5,4 kilometres stretch in Mvuma which was recently reconstructed.

The rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway and modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post to bring in efficient systems aimed at reducing or eliminating delays, are the two signature projects of President Mnangagwa’s administration.

Beitbridge Border Post has already been commissioned by the President and users of the busiest land border in the SADC region commended the speed with which they were being cleared, and the ease of clearance over the festive period.

Government has also come up with the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) not only to focus on major highways, but also those roads in suburbs of towns and cities that have been abandoned by opposition-run councils over the years, leaving motorists to navigate potholes and increasing the cost of owning and operating vehicles.

Zwnews