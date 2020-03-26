By ZRP: Police in Harare are investigating a suspected suicide case involving a 29 year old man who is believed to have jumped from the 10th floor of a building in the CBD. He suffered head injuries & died on the spot. We urge the public to seek counselling instead of taking their lives.

In an unrelated case, a 29 year old man was shot and injured by the police at a roadblock site in Harare on 25/3/20 at around midnight. Flexi Gari (29)Noah Pasipanodya (27) and Taurai Maamba (38) were subsequently arrested for Armed Robbery and a Liama Parabellum 9mm calibre pistol was recovered.

The accused tried to overrun a police roadblock but could not escape as they were stopped by an armed police officer who ordered them to get out of their vehicle (black Audi reg CAN 3474) and lie on the ground.

One of the accused persons refused to lie down, resisted arrest and attempted to run away before he was shot. Investigations conducted revealed that 2 female occupants in the car were in the process of being robbed after they were offered transport by the accused.

An unidentified man had already been robbed at gun point and the accused person had stolen his cellphone and some cash. Investigations are in progress and the accused persons will appear in court soon. Anybody who resists arrest will only have themselves to blame.

