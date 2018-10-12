Harare man who shot and killed a vendor over parking space named as Lloyd Kobekile

A 24 year old Avondale man who shot two people and killed a vendor in Harare CBD during a parking dispute has been identified as Lloyd Kobekile.

Kobikile claims that he shot the victim out of self defense following incessant attacks by a mob.

He also said he fired 3 warning shots into the air but the tout and the mob continued to attack him until he fired the shot which killed the victim.

Lloyd who was left with a swollen eye was nearly killed by vendors who disarmed him following the shooting.

The assailant’s car was set on fire.