The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an electrocution incident in which a yet to be identified man was found dead at a substation along Wayne Street, Harare on 28/09/24.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim tampered with copper earthing which caused a short circuit.

In other news, the ZRP is investigating a suspected case of drowning in which Wayne Kudakwashe Gamble (21) was found dead in a swimming pool at a house along Tedder Road, Highlands on 29/09/24.

The victim had attended a party with former schoolmates at the house when the tragic incident occurred.

The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

