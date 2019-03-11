Harare man demands sex before paying maintenance

A Harare woman left the court in stiches after she made stunning revelations that her ex-husband was refusing to pay maintenance for their two-year-old child unless she agreed to have sexual intercourse with him anytime he desired.
Thelma Gweshe told Harare civil court that her ex-lover David Sasa would refuse to pay maintenance if she does not have sex with him.
I have been getting $100 maintenance from him, but the money is no longer enough. That is why I even sent mu two-year-old daughter to the village to stay with my mother.
He always says he wants to see the child but his intention will be to sleep with me and use me. If I refuse he doesn’t give me maintenance money…If he wants me to help him, he should find me a job since he is the one who impregnated me.
