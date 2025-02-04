A Harare lawyer Advocate Joshua John Chirambwe has found himself in deep trouble for making “a series of unprofessional, dishonourable and lustful” WhatsApp group message to colleagues who include Advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

Lustful messages are messages that exhibit deep sexual feelings.

According to reports, for those messages, including one juicy one to another woman saying she was “so sweet that it would make sugar jealousy.”

Chirambwe, who made those statements under a pseudonym “Young Money”, has since been reported to the Law Society of Zimbabwe facing “sexual harassment” charges.