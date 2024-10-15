Barnabas Mashonganyika, 78, has been dragged to court by his daughter, Moleen, who is accusing him of abusing her minor children.

Barnabas has seven other protection orders, which have been issued against him by the Harare Civil Court, for his actions against his children and relatives. He is perceived as a troublesome man who is into drugs and alcohol.

“He is my father but I don’t approve of his conduct around my children, he has been showing them pornographic content and I don’t know his actions,” said Moleen.

