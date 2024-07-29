Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Fadzayi Mahere has implored Harare drivers to give right of way to emergency vehicles such as fire brigade trucks and ambulances.

Posting on her X handle, Mahere said every second counts when medics are attending to a health emergency, hence the need to clear the way for them.

“Dear Harare Drivers,

“Can we please learn to give way to ambulances? Pull over. Get completely out of the way.

“Every second counts when medics are attending to a health emergency.

“Whatever it is you’re dashing to can never be more important than a potential life or death emergency.

“No matter how abnormal life gets for us, let’s never become numb to the importance of human life.

“Thanks in advance,” he said.

In 2016, the then Mayor of Harare Bernard Manyenyeni echoed the same sentiments.

Speaking at a Press conference at Town House at the time, Councillor Manyenyeni said the practice of ignoring ambulances and fire brigade trucks was worrying.

“There is need to respect these vehicles due to the work they do. “Fire engines protect members of public and investments made in various properties.

“Then there is the Presidential motorcade, it is statutory and therefore needs to be respected. We need to respect the country’s first citizen. This happens world over,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Edmund Maingire warned the public to desist from racing with ambulances on duty.

“We have launched this campaign after realising that the motoring public does not take heed to the movement of emergency vehicles on our roads.

“The Highway Code says a fire engine, ambulance or police vehicle sounding its sirens takes precedence over all other traffic, remain stationary until it has passed. This goes to both motorists and pedestrians on our roads,” he said.

According to the law, all motorists must pull off the road and give the right of way to the Presidential motorcade. In 2012 one person died on the spot while 15 others were injured when a police escort vehicle leading the Presidential motorcade was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus along the Robert Mugabe Highway in Zvimba.

Emergency vehicles, the world over, are supposed to be respected and given the right of way, especially when their lights are flashing and they are sounding their sirens.

It is always important for road users to exercise caution when approaching an intersection whether its controlled by traffic lights, signs or whether one has the right of way.

This is especially important in the current situation obtaining in the country, particularly in large cities, where drivers now have a general disregard for road rules.

