Tensions flared at the City of Harare’s Firle Sewage Plant in Glen View yesterday after municipal workers clashed with their bosses following the death of their two colleagues amid allegations of negligence over safety clothing provision and long-standing salary disputes.

The Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers Union (ZUCWU) accused management of failing to prioritise workers’ welfare and said the tragedy could have been avoided had proper protective clothing and safety precautions been provided.

ZUCWU chairperson, Mr Charles Matsika said the incident reflected the council’s disregard for its workforce.

“This is a sorrowful incident of things that can be prevented. The ignorance and negligence of our employer over safety and welfare precautions for employees is unacceptable,” he said.

Matsika added: “My deepest condolences to all my City of Harare colleagues and the bereaved families. As workers’ representatives, we are crying to our employer daily to resolve such issues of PPE (personal protective equipment).”

The angry workers confronted their supervisors at the plant, demanding immediate action and threatening to down their tools until their safety concerns and salary grievances are addressed.

Council spokesperson Stanley Gama confirmed the tragedy but urged calm, saying investigations are underway.

“We are investigating the issue, but as you might be aware, emotions are always high where there is an unfortunate tragedy like this. We will issue a statement once investigations are complete,” Gama said.

The deaths have intensified scrutiny on the City of Harare’s compliance with occupational health and safety standards, with the workers’ unions warning of possible industrial action if the council fails to address the grievances.

The Herald