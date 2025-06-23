Two Zimbabwe Republic Police members stationed in the capital, have been jailed for taking bribes at a roadblock.

The two members of police were arrested after a video showing a female police officer accepting bribes at the Parkade Rank, corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street in Harare’s Central Business District, went viral on social media.

In the video, a uniformed officer is seen seated on a plastic chair, openly receiving money from individuals suspected to be violating the law.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have since been apprehended and will face both criminal and disciplinary charges.

“The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Com Nyathi reiterated the ZRP’s commitment to rooting out corruption within the force, adding that any officers found engaging in criminal activities will be dealt with decisively.

The arrest of the two constables has sparked renewed public debate around police corruption, which has reached alarming levels and is damaging the image of the organisation