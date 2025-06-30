Harare authorities are considering introducing 24-hour parking fees in the Central Business District (CBD( as a possible solution to the growing problem of traffic congestion.

Currently, motorists are only required to pay parking fees between 8am and 4pm, limiting regulation to an eight-hour window.

If the proposed changes are implemented, drivers would need to pay for parking during both day and nigh, adding an extra 16 hours of enforcement.

While the idea is still in its early stages, city officials believe extending parking hours could help reduce the number of vehicles clogging city streets after hours.

Insiders who spoke to H-Metro revealed that discussions are underway to possibly enforce parking fees throughout the night.

Concerns over increasing congestion have prompted city leaders to explore stricter parking measures as part of broader efforts to improve traffic flow in the CBD.

H-Metro