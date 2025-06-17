The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mall at corner Cameroon and Albion Street in Harare Central Business District (CBD) on 16/06/25 at around 1000 hours.

Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unknown pistol pounced at the business premise and stole USD 500 000.00 cash.

More details will be released in due course.

Apparently, cases of armed robbery have been a cause for concern for law enforcement agencies.

In some instances, victims have been killed during robberies.

Zwnews