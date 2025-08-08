HARARE City’s housing director Addmore Nhekairo yesterday disowned suspected land barons; Rodgers Pote and Trymore Arineshito, asserting that they were never allocated any land in Mabvuku Donnybrooke.

Pote and Arineshito face charges of contempt of court and conducting an unauthorised development on an illegal settlement.

Testifying before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Banda, Nhekairo said he had no knowledge of any offer letter issued to Eastwind regarding land in the area.

When questioned by the State about claims from Pote and Arineshito that they had permission to occupy the land, Nhekairo strongly disputed this, noting that they had not been recommended for regularisation by the City Council’s task force.

During cross-examination, the defence lawyer presented several documents purportedly from the City Council, which allegedly granted permission for the clients to occupy the land.

However, Nhekairo rejected the documents as counterfeit, stating there are numerous complaints about fake documents in circulation.

He reiterated that he does not recognise Eastwind and confirmed that no offer letter was provided to them for any land in Mabvuku Donnybrooke.

In previous court sessions, former Mount Pleasant MP Jason Pasade testified that Pote and Arineshito hired thugs who used violence to seize land where his company had developed and allocated stands.

“These guys are land barons, violence runs in their DNA. They always use violence to grab land,” he said.

The State’s case alleges that Mr Pasade and his company entered into an agreement to develop land on behalf of the Freedom Fighters Development Trust.

Pasade explained that his company initiated developments, including opening roads, while many projects were already underway.

However, the accused began illegally selling and allocating stands in the area. Pasade’s company reportedly obtained a High Court order authorising the removal of illegally settled individuals.

Despite this, the suspects did not vacate the stands, violating the court order.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Mutyavaviri said in November 2023, the High Court issued a provisional order against Eastwind Trust.

After the order was granted, the accused were served by the Sheriff but continued to invade the area, disregarding the court’s injunction.

The complainant is Homegram Investments Limited, represented by Pasade.

The Herald