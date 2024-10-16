The Harare City Council says they are working towards establishing waste transfer stations where residents will dump their refuse.

The local authority will then collect refuse from that central point and take it to the dump site.

Commenting on the plan, some residents said it only works provided the local authority collect refuse from such central points timely.

Otherwise they said the idea is not good enough, as may result in the emergency of dotted dumping sites, not big enough for the purpose.

“They must first collect from the existing “transfer stations” which were established by residents following HCC’s failure on the door to door collection method,” one resident said.

This announcement comes at the time the local authority is failing to collect refuse resulting in the formation of illegal dumping areas across the city.

The city has been attributing its failure to shortages of refuse trucks, fuel among other things.

Zwnews