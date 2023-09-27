Outspoken former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says Harare and Bulawayo councillors made right choices in electing both Ian Makone and David Coltart mayors of the two biggest cities in the country.

“The early signs from David Coltart’s leadership shows that they made the right choice. One can safely predict that Bulawayo will not be the same again.

“These positions need someone with capacity to effect positive turnaround,” he says.

Mliswa says Makone and Coltart have the capacity to deliver:

“You can see there is light at the end of the tunnel. The likes of Ian Makone and Coltart have that capacity. Mushore, who also wanted to run Harare at some time, are the types of people these cities need. You don’t need hungry people who simply want to chow money.”

