Notorious Pabloz Night Club bouncers Gideon Sanyangore (32) and Blessing Kumunda (36), who are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly assaulting patrons and producing a knife at a Harare nightclub on Christmas Eve, have been freed on bail

The thugs are expected back in court next month.

