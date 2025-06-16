CELEBRATING THE FATHER OF OUR NATION…What distinguishes a man from a FATHER is their CHARACTER, compassion, stewardship and SACRIFICES.

It is about shouldering the RESPONSIBILITY to guide, PROVIDE and protect. Yesterday the world celebrated FATHER’S DAY and today, I rise with the deepest humility to honour a FATHER who has embraced a far greater responsibility than most – President E.D. Mnangagwa.

YOUR EXCELLENCY, you have worn the burden of fathering an entire nation with humility and DISTINCTION. Through your VISIONARY leadership, we have found guidance and through your STATESMAN courage, we have found our collective identity as ZIMBABWEANS.

Mr. President, your journey has never been accidental. As a BUILDER by training, you have extended your technical skills to building Zimbabwe BRICK UPON BRICK, stone upon stone.

Under your LEADERSHIP, we have witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development, MODERNISATION and beautification of our motherland.

The recent commissioning of the TRABABLAS Interchange is just but one of the many outstanding projects which have defined your FATHERLY kind of leadership.

Today, Zimbabwe boasts of a larger population of YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS and business champions than at any other point in our history, MAINLY because of your belief in the potential of your CHILDREN.

You have taught us to value FRIENDSHIP with all and enemity to NONE and instilled in us a conviction that “NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO”.

You have embraced education as a pillar of empowerment, and through the ED-UNZA Scholarship Program, you continue to uplift vulnerable groups by giving them access to world-class learning, thus preparing them to SERVE and transform our country tomorrow.

While many nations have struggled with CRIME and political instability, Zimbabwe under your care has enjoyed PEACE and economic stability.

Your wisdom as HEAD OF STATE and SADC Chairman has demonstrated, beyond any measure of doubt, how much of an ASTUTE FATHER you are !!!

It would take volumes to list all the ways in which you have led ZIMBABWE, but today I simply want to say THANK YOU for leading exceptionally as a FATHER. Thank you for loving Zimbabwe the way ONLY A FATHER CAN.

On this occasion of Father’s Day, I wish you abundant health, divine wisdom and many more years of INSPIRED LEADERSHIP.

May your legacy as a father, builder and unifier endure for generations to come.

You have taught us the ways of life, the art of leadership, the ethic of HONEST HARD work, and the meaning of true PATRIOTISM. You are our father, and we are PROUD to be your children.

It is against this background, that I HUMBLY extend my pledge to donate US$1 MILLION to the ED‑UNZA Scholarship Program, subject to Your Excellency’s APPROVAL and the governance structures of the Scholarship TRUSTEES.

Established in 2019, this Fund was founded to support ACADEMICALLY gifted learners from DISADVANTAGED backgrounds. Today, through your EXCELLENCY’S leadership, many bright young boys and girls are benefitting from the program.

It is my hope that this donation will be accepted so it can STRENGTHEN the scholarship’s capacity to TRANSFORM even more lives, particularly for VULNERABLE children who DREAM of tertiary education and giving back to Zimbabwe’s socio-development.