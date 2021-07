Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has revised the country’s Gross Domestic Product growth forecast upwards.

He raised the growth projection to 7.8% up from his earlier forecast of 7.4%.

He made this projection while presenting a mid-term budget and economic review to Parliament, which is currently underway.

Ncube says the new forecast is as a result of better rainfall, macro-economic stability as well as the robust Covid-19 response.

