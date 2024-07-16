Chief Fortune Charumbira says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa told him that the Gukurahundi outreach programme was his project and that no one should interfere.

Mnangagwa launched the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme recently at the State House in Bulawayo, marking a pivotal step towards national unity and sustainable development.

He said the initiative seeks to address past conflicts and promote healing, ultimately contributing to the country’s broader developmental goals.

Mnangagwa emphasized that the outreach programme is not merely about revisiting past issues but is a transformative journey towards national healing.

This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to create an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society.

The President highlighted the recent electoral success of the ZANU PF party in Bulawayo as a reflection of the people’s trust in the party’s developmental agenda.

The outreach programme places a strong emphasis on inclusive dialogue and reconciliation.

It aims to equip communities with the tools needed to address historical grievances constructively, paving the way for a more unified and progressive nation.

“Our Chiefs, with their deep understanding of tradition and community dynamics, will guide this process, ensuring that it is both effective and respectful,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zwnews