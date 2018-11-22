Satanism Fears: Zimbabweans snub Hak Ja Han Moon-Family Federation for World Peace event

Hak Ja Han of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification was the guest of honour at a government organised “Peace and Family Festival” being held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Wednesday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was billed to attend the event but had a change of heart after it was alleged that his guest belongs to a satanic cult.

The Peace Starts with Me (Peace and Family) Festival held at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday was poorly attended after fans and gospel musicians stayed away citing the presence of alleged cultist, Dr Hak Ja Han Moon. Moon is the co-founder of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification church which has been described in some circles as a “cult” with links to satanism.

The church’s followers’ who are known as “Moonies” believe that Jesus miscarried God’s plan for man’s salvation because he did not marry, among other things. Moon’s husband, Sun Myung Moon, also claimed to be a messiah.

Speaking to News Day, Michael Mahendere said,

“At first, we did not know much about this event until we did our research. My team and I are Christians. We believe in the Bible and we don’t really agree with what they believe in. That is my faith, and I feel I cannot compromise on my faith over this event.

Mathias Mhere also added,

“I have noted that Hak Ja Han Moon is not a Christian, and I, as a Christian, have seen it not fit to be associated with the event she is hosting.”

newsday, agencies