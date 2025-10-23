The Gate Zimbabwe University (GZU) has partnered with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company in the all-around transformer and substation protection system.

The innovation seeks to secure the power grid through an intelligent power management system.

GZU, Vice Chancellor Prof Rungano Zvobgo disclosed this while addressing a graduation ceremony this afternoon adding that the prototype is under field testing in Mashava.

He added that students also conducted research in fish feed formulation, drug development for the treatment of polutry disease, development of a biofertilizer all from locally available resources.

Professor Zvobgo pointed out the university designed mobile traditional grains thrasher and dehuller.

“It mechanises the post harvest processing of traditional gains such as zviyo, rukweza, and mapfunde,” he said.

According to him, the University devised a gaming device code named IntelliPaq, it provides a balance of education and entertainment, as well as a scalable tournament model designed to foster community and competitive learning.

He added that it will soon be deployed in Mwenezi District for trials.