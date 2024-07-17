Great Zimbabwe University lecturer and one of Masvingo ZANU PF Returnees for ED coordinators Dr William Zivenge has died

Dr Zivenge passed on yesterday (July 16) at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe confirmed the unfortunate development.

He said Dr Zivenge was admitted after complaining of chest pains.

Dr Zivenge’s death comes a week after burying his mother.

He was formerly in the National People First party led by ex vice president Joice Mujuru and contested for the Zaka West constituency in the 2018 elections which he lost, later joining the ruling party.