Gweru war vet leader hands self in after farm worker disappears without trace

Former Secretary General of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Shadreck Makombe who is suspected to have been on the run when Police wanted to question him over the kidnapping and disappearance of a farm worker has handed himself in.

Makombe who had not been seen since July 6, 2018 handed himself over to the Police on Wednesday.

He will appear in court by means of summons.

Two of his farm workers who are suspected accomplices in the kidnap case are still on the run, according to Police sources.

The farm workers who are on the run are Job Ncube and Stewart Chamburuka.

Sources said Police are investigating the kidnap and disappearance of Chaonekwa Ncube, a farm worker in the Worcestershire area. Ncube was kidnapped on suspicion that he had stolen cattle from Makombe and he has not been seen since then.

The suspects in the kidnap case are Makombe and several farm workers. mirror