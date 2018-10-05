GWERU: Kombi operators hit commuters with 50% fare increase

Commuters leaving work got a rude shock on Wednesday afternoon at the TM terminus in the CBD after commuter omnibus operators to Mkoba and Senga announced that daily commuter fares back home had been increased to $0.75.

The new wave of price increases with their domino effect came after the October 1 announcement by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube that all electronic money transfers would now attract a tax of 2 cents per dollar, replacing a flat transaction fee of 5 cents previously.

Frustrated commuters, who spoke to ZimLive at the terminus said the increases were unfair, unjustified and will suffocate workers as they had not anticipated the development.

“This is not fair, they should have at least given us a warning that the fares will increase than doing this. All of a sudden the fare is 75c, what for?” fumed Tendai Kajawo from Mkoba.

zim live