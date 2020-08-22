The previously exposed vulnerable members of the society who hardly managed to afford medical aid from the Midlands capital of Gweru on Friday breathed a huge sigh of relief upon the launch of a spanking new kid on the block!

And, the new player in the healthcare sector comes in the mould of none other than Wellness Medical Aid Scheme (WMAS) a medical aid initiative whose long-term vision is to achieve universal health coverage for all through a well-funded, well governed and well delivered medical system.

What makes WMAS a unique player as a medical aid scheme is not only its unquestionable integrity, transparency, reliability and accessibility, the society also prides itself in affordable premiums that are payable in any legal currency in Zimbabwe- a plus for, esspecially those who hardly afford the agonisingly elusive foreign currency.

Under the headship of Mr Kudakwashe Munyongwa (main picture), who is the Principal Officer, WMAS is an integrated approach to healthcare.

According to Mr Munyongwa, this concept comes packaged to provide real solutions to healthcare as a lifestyle – not managing the incidences associated with health seeking behaviour after falling sick.

“Our mission as WMAS is to become the medical aid of choice in giving clients value for money, as well as complementing and pioneering health delivery initiatives thereby reducing the disease burden. It is to this effect that we also value Integrity, transparency, accessibility, Affordability as a healthcare initiative,” Munyongwa who is also a revered professional accountant told this publication.

Munyongwa brings in wide experience at both technical and operational level to drive the business with great influence.

The society is also led by a team of board members drawn from various fields of expertise and experience including medical practitioners.

See the attached press pack below:

WMAS launch press pack – revised

Zwnews