Gweru court frees Airforce soldier pilot who killed “cheating” lawyer girlfriend

A Gweru magistrate has ordered the release from police custody of an Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot accused of killing his lawyer girlfriend, citing the violation of his constitutional rights.

Gweru magistrate Thomas Gurajena said it was an abuse of a suspect’s rights to hold them in police custody for more than 48 hours.

Gurajena said this after Tashinga Musonza, 29, told the court through his lawyer that he had been held for 53 hours before being taken to court accused of beating his 32-year-old girlfriend, Lucy Duve, to death.

The magistrate noted that the prosecution’s challenge to the application for release was weak just before ordering Musonza’s freedom.

Musonza allegedly beat Duve to death accusing her of infidelity with a fellow soldier, Flight Lieutenant George Mangwenjere, at the Josiah Tungamirai Airbase (formerly Thornhill).

The late Duve died upon arrival at Claybank Hospital.

She suffered serious internal injuries besides the physical bruises and swollen eye as blood was “oozing out of her mouth”, according to prosecutors.

