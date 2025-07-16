President Cyril Ramaphosa

has appointed Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe as Acting Minister of Police with immediate effect until Prof Firoz Cachalia assumes his position at the start of August.

This follows the placing on leave of absence of minister Senzo Mchunu who was linked to criminal syndicates and the underworld by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya was also put on leave of absence for similar reasons.

President Ramaphosa recently announced the establishment of Commission of Inquiry into allegations regarding law enforcement agencies.

Statement By President Cyril Ramaphosa on the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into allegations regarding law enforcement agencies, Union Buildings, Pretoria

My Fellow South Africans,

I address you this evening on a matter that concerns the security of our country, the integrity of our law enforcement agencies and the safety of our people.

Last Sunday, the 6th of July 2025, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service, held a media briefing in which he made public serious allegations about the existence and operation of a sophisticated criminal syndicate that has allegedly infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures in South Africa.

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi alleged that the Minister of Police allegedly interfered with sensitive police investigations and colluded with business people, including a murder accused, to disband the Political Killings Task Team based in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi also said that a police investigation by the task team in Gauteng unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug cartel, which involves politicians, law enforcement officials from the SAPS, metro police and correctional services, prosecutors and the judiciary, as well as business people.

The allegations made in this media briefing raise serious concerns around the constitution, the rule of law and national security.

These allegations, if proven true, threaten to undermine the confidence of South Africans in the ability of the South African Police Service to protect them and to effectively fight crime and corruption.

South Africans are concerned about corruption and the rise of criminality in our country, which manifests itself in the killing of innocent people, gender-based violence, gang violence, kidnappings, construction mafia criminality and many others.

As we intensify the fight against crime, it is vital that we safeguard the integrity and credibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

These allegations therefore call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation.

To address these allegations and the implications of these allegations, I am establishing a judicial commission of inquiry chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Justice Madlanga will be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC.

The Commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

Among the allegations that the Commission may investigate are the facilitation of organised crime; suppression or manipulation of investigations; inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership; commission of any other criminal offences and intimidation, victimisation or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence.

The Commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity; failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings; or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations.

These institutions are the South African Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority, State Security Agency, the Judiciary and Magistracy, and the metropolitan police departments of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

The Commission will also investigate whether any members of the National Executive responsible for the criminal justice system, were complicit, aided and abetted, or participated in the acts mentioned above.

The Commission will be asked to report on the effectiveness or failure of oversight mechanisms, and the adequacy of current legislation, policies and institutional arrangements in preventing such infiltration.

It will make findings and recommendations for criminal prosecutions, disciplinary actions and institutional reform.

Once established, the Commission shall consider prima facie evidence relating to the involvement of individuals currently employed within law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

Where appropriate, the Commission must make recommendations on the employment status of such officials, including whether they should be suspended pending the outcome of further investigations.

The Commission will have the power to refer matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, taking into account the nature of the allegations and evidence the Commission will uncover.

It is critical that these matters be attended to with the necessary urgency and thoroughness.

The Commission is expected to complete its work and submit a final report to the President.

Interim reports are expected after 3 and 6 months respectively.

The final report of the Commission will be sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Madlanga is retiring from the Constitutional Court at the end of July 2025 after years of distinguished service, and will therefore be able to give his full time and attention to the work of this commission.

In order for the Commission to execute its functions effectively, I have decided to put the Minister of Police Mr Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence with immediate effect.

The Minister has undertaken to give his full cooperation to the Commission to enable it to do its work.

I have decided to appoint Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting Minister of Police.

Professor Cachalia is currently a professor of law at the University of the Witwatersrand and is the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council. He previously served as an MEC of Community Safety in Gauteng.

I am appointing Prof Cachalia in terms of Section 91(3)(c) of the Constitution, which empowers the President to select no more than two Ministers from outside the National Assembly.

Professor Cachalia will be retiring from his current position at the University of Witwatersrand at the end of July.

I will appoint an Acting Minister from within Cabinet until Professor Cachalia takes up his post at the beginning of August.

This Commission is being established against the backdrop of significant progress in rebuilding and strengthening our country’s law enforcement agencies and security services.

In recent years, the South African Police Service, the Special Investigating Unit, the Asset Forfeiture Unit and other bodies have been making important inroads in the fight against organised crime and corruption.

It is essential that we maintain this momentum and that we intensify this work.

We will ensure that the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies continue to function without hindrance as the commission undertakes its work.

I call on all members of our law enforcement agencies and security services to remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law and adhering to their code of conduct.

I call on all South Africans to support the commission in its work and, where appropriate, to provide any information or assistance the commission may require.

In establishing this Commission of Inquiry, we are affirming our commitment to the rule of law, to transparency and accountability, and to building a South Africa in which all people are safe and secure.

I thank you.