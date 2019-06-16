Gwanda police hunt sex worker killer

A s_ex worker who stayed at Phakama in Gwanda was found dead in her room after she was last seen in the company of a male companion who is a stranger.

Soneni Mpofu (36)’s lifeless body which had already attracted a lot of flies was discovered by her friend Pretty Baloyi on Friday last week.

Mat South Police spokesperson lns Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to come forward.

Sources said that Mpofu hooked up with the stranger at Njula Club.

Baloyi saw Mpofu arriving at Njula Club in the company of a stranger at 9pm on May 25, 2019. Baloyi left the two drinking at the club when she went to Limelite Club. Mpofu and the stranger later followed to Limelite at 11pm and Baloyi left them there as she went back to her lodgings.

The deceased later arrived at the lodgings at 3am in the company of the same man. The two called Baloyi for a drink and they last talked to each when the pair left for Mpofu’s bedroom to sleep.

Neighbours and Baloyi were alerted to the tragedy by flies and a bad smell coming from Mpofu’s room. This was three days after Mpofu last saw the deceased alive. The matter was reported to the Police.

“If there is anyone who knows the man who was with Mpofu on the day in question, you must report to the police on the following numbers 2822820/0772261733 (Sergeant Sibanda) because such people are dangerous to the community as they tend to be serial killers,” said Ndebele.