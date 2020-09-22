A 40-year old man from Gwanda who allegedly bit a police officer who tried to arrest him for assaulting his wife will perform 210 hours of community service for the offence.

Despite pleading not guilty to charges of physical abuse and assaulting or resisting a police officer, Barbson Pande (40) from Jacaranda suburb was convicted by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi due to overwhelming evidence against him.

Initially, Pande was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment but six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Gwanda Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that on 9 July at around 6PM, Pande was at home with his family when he started accusing his wife of making noise for him together with their children.

He allegedly threatened to kill his wife, Farai Matekenya, who went on to call the police and reported the incident.

It is further alleged that, after assaulting his wife who made a police report, Pande went on to bite the lip of Constable Artwell Chokera who attended the scene.

“Two police officers attended the scene and when Pande saw them he further insulted his wife, grabbed her by the neck and dragged her on the floor. The cops tried to apprehend Pande but instead he bit Constable Artwell Chokera on the upper lip before fleeing the scene,” said Glenda Nare, who prosecuted.

But, in his defence, Pande denied assaulting his wife and said he only reprimanded her.

He said he resisted arrest as the police wanted to apprehend him for an offence that he did not commit, and accused his wife of having an affair with one of the police officers.

”One of the police officers is having an affair with my wife and they only wanted to arrest me in order to spite me. When my wife called the station alleging that I had assaulted her she didn’t even give them directions to our house or house number but they just came straight. I didn’t assault my wife but we just exchanged harsh words following a misunderstanding. I didn’t drag her on the floor as alleged,” said Pande.

state media

additional reporting: Zwnews