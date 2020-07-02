In a sad development, a 14-year-old girl from Gwanda was reportedly drugged after being given a drink concocted with an unknown substance, before being raped by her lover, who is 18.

The teenage boy was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ndumiso Khumalo who remanded him in custody to July 14.

The accused, who cannot be named for purposes of protecting the identity of the victim, reportedly committed the crime on 28 June 2020. He latter released the intoxicated girl after raping her.

“On 28 June at around 2PM the accused person met the complainant who is his friend and asked her to accompany him to his house so that he could give her a birthday present. She agreed and when they got to his home Ndlovu gave her a 500ml bottle of 7UP drink which is suspected to have been drugged. Ndlovu then took advantage and raped the complainant before releasing her to go to home,” said Noel Mandebvu, who prosecuted.

Mandebvu added;

“When the complainant got home her mother suspected that she was drunk. She questioned her daughter who narrated what had happened. The complainant went to hospital for an examination.”

Medical results proved she had been raped and a report was made, leading to the subsequent arrest of the 18-year-old who stays in Spitzkop Medium Suburb in Gwanda.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews