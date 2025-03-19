The Cabinet reviewed the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, presented by Edgar Moyo, Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare.

Key updates:

✳️The 4th Blitz Food Distribution is ongoing, providing relief to vulnerable households awaiting harvests.

✳️45,513.23 metric tonnes of grain have been distributed nationwide.

✳️Under the Zunde raMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi initiative, 4,372.51 metric tonnes of grain have been allocated to traditional leaders.

✳️Efforts are underway to replenish grain stocks allocated to Chiefs.

✳️The Cash-for-Cereal Programme remains active to support affected communities.

These measures aim to ensure food security for vulnerable populations during the transition to the harvest season.