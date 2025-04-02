The government is set to implement more media reforms after the Cabinet considered and approved the Zimbabwe Media Policy, which seeks to transform the country’s media landscape.

Policy objectives; are -to defend Zimbabwe’s image, sovereignty and territorial integrity; -to achieve a strong and converged digital economy.

It is also aimed at promoting the growth and development of a vibrant, diverse media in Zimbabwe; to transform Zimbabwe’s media landscape.

The new policy seeks to develop and enforce comprehensive code of ethics; -to promote media viability and sustainability; -to advance and protect Zimbabwe’s national interests and to foster a linguistically inclusive media landscape in Zimbabwe.