Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) boss, Raymond Majongwe says the re-opening of schools announced by government recently came at wrong time as there a number of things which should have been addressed first.

He says the government did not consult before declaring re-opening of schools, adding that it seems the state enjoys fighting with its workers all the time.

“The truth is while school was supposed to start any time it was better for govenment to engage.

“There are serious issues of teachers who don’t have bus fare(incapacitated) others are waiting to be vaccinated.

“It seems gvt enjoys starting fights with its workers. We love our jobs,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe concurs with PTUZ saying teachers are highly incapacitated.

ARTUZ says teachers from a number of regions across the country have declared incapacitation.

“Harare teachers came together and made a declaration that teachers are incapacitated,” says ARTUZ.

The government recently announced the reopening of schools on 30 August 2021 for exams classes and on 6 September for non exam classes.

Zwnews