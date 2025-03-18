The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it is addressing concerns raised by Sally Mugabe Central Hospital’s nursing staff, following a demonstration on March 17, 2025.

In a press statement, the

ministry’s Public Relations Officer Donald Mujiri said government is prioritizing the improvement of the hospital’s water supply.

He added that plans are on the table to repair the 2.5-mega-litre tank as soon as possible to increase reservoir capacity and advocate for a more consistent water supply from the Harare City Council.

Additionally, Mujiri said progress is being made with the hospital’s elevator system, with three elevators currently under repair and plans in place to make one operational within the next few days.

He added that efforts are also underway to address issues with the maternity and kitchen elevators.

“Furthermore, transportation for staff has been enhanced, with the hospital receiving a second bus from Head Office to ensure smoother operations.

“The hospital is also working to improve staff accommodation and cafeteria services, aligning with government policies.

“In response to concerns about shortages of medical supplies, steps are being taken to address these issues promptly,” he said.

Mujiri added that government remains committed to providing high-quality healthcare and a supportive environment for both patients and staff.

Zwnews