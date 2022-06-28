The government will soon start paying Members of Parliament constituency visit allowances, a cabinet minister has said.

‘’In the spirit of leaving No-One and No Place Behind in public engagement, the Government has introduced a constituency visit allowance to improve close relations between elected officials and their constituents and electorate.

‘’Fuel is provided to members in all constituencies irrespective of the distance to their Constituencies from the Capital City,’’ he said.

The allowances were agreed during the pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls in 2020, however had not yet been paid.

A number of legislators had complained about the delays in the release of the funds by the ministry.

Some citizens have been complaining that their MPs only visit them towards elections.

Some don’t even know who their area MPs are.

Former ZANU-PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu and Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa are on record calling on legislators to be in constant touch with their constituencies.

Zwnews