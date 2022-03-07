Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa together with her deputy Kindness Paradza met independent content producers from Bulawayo at Montrose Studios yesterday.

The purpose of the meeting was to find out challenges faced by content producers in the Province.

Apparently, bloggers, online publishers, newsletter authors, podcasters, YouTubers, course creators, video game streamers, and social media influencers all fall in the “content creator” bucket.

While, the media content producers included should express themselves freely, without being gagged or persecuted, however, this has not been so for Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, polarisation has been perpetuated by government officials, who label journalists from the other side of town liars, sell-outs and unpatriotic.

Zwnews